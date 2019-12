A COLERIDGE NEBRASKA MAN HAS DIED IN A GRAIN BIN ACCIDENT IN RURAL CEDAR COUNTY.

AUTHORITIES SAY 60-YEAR-OLD KELLY BURBACH DIED AFTER BECOMING TRAPPED IN A GRAIN BIN LOCATED ON A RURAL PROPERTY FIVE MILES EAST AND ONE MILE SOUTH OF HARTINGTON.

EMERGENCY RESPONDERS EXTRICATED BURBACH FROM THE GRAIN BIN WHERE HE WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE SHORTLY BEFORE 3PM TUESDAY.

BURBACH WAS EMPLOYED BY HANSEN FARMS OF COLERIDGE.