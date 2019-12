BOOKER TO MAKE CAMPAIGN SWING THROUGH SIOUXLAND

DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE CORY BOOKER WILL RETURN TO NORTHWEST IOWA LATER THIS WEEK.

THE NEW JERSEY U.S. SENATOR WILL CONDUCT A FIVE DAY TOUR ACROSS THE STATE, AND APPEAR IN SIOUX CITY FRIDAY NIGHT AT 6:30PM AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

THE DOORS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC AT 5:45PM.

ON SATURDAY SENATOR BOOKER WILL HOLD A MEET AND GREET IN SIOUX CENTER AT THE FRUITED PLAIN CAFE LOCATED AT 172 NORTH MAIN AVENUE AT 11AM.

HE WILL ALSO SPEAK IN SPENCER AT 3:30PM AT THE DEJA BREW COFFEE SHOP.