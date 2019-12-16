PRO & ANTI-IMPEACHMENT RALLIES TAKE PLACE ACROSS IOWA

Republican Congressman Steve King has made it clear he’ll vote against impeaching President Trump this week, but the three Democrats from Iowa who serve in the U.S. House have not announced yet how they’ll vote.

About two dozen people gathered at the Iowa Republican Party headquarters this weekend to show their support of the president.

State Senator Brad Zaun of Urbandale, one of two people to speak at the event. says Democrats have been disrespectful of President Trump since the day he was elected.

<<AUDIO \\NEWSDESK\C\APNEWS\PUBLIC\AUDIO

\ZAUN1.MP3>>

OC……….it’s all heresay.” :14

Zaun and then Eric Branstad, a senior advisor to Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign in Iowa, spoke about Iowa’s two new congresswomen — Abby Finkenauer of Dubuque and Cindy Axne of West Des Moines, who were elected in 2018.

OC………and this hoax.” :20

Branstad is the oldest son of former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad, who is Trump’s Ambassador to China.

Supporters of impeachment plan to hold rallies tomorrow (Tuesday) in at least six Iowa cities including Sioux City at 5:30pm at the Federal Building at 320 6th Street.