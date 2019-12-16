CONE PARK TUBING HILL TO OPEN THIS WEEKEND

Cone Park’s tubing hill opens this Friday evening.

The park’s first session of the holiday season will run from 6pm until 9pm.

The price of admission is the same for all Holiday Hours – $10 for a three-hour session.

City parks officials say the new and improved Snow Glow Tubing sponsored by Hard Rock will be offered 18 sessions this season.

Normal operating hours will start on January 6th but the park will be open for several sessions for the Christmas and New Year’s season.

For a list of hours, check the link below:

www.coneparksiouxcity.com

Or call Parks & Rec Office at 712-279-6126.