CITY COUNCIL APPROVES JOINT JAIL AUTHORITY

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY HAS APPROVED AN AGREEMENT TO SUPPORT A JOINT CITY AND WOODBURY COUNTY BUILDING AUTHORITY TO CONSTRUCT A NEW JAIL AND LAW ENFORCEMENT FACILITY.

THE COUNCIL VOTED 5-0 TO SUPPORT THE AUTHORITY WHICH WOULD OVERSEE THE CREATION OF THE 49.3 MILLION DOLLAR, 440 BED JAIL TO BE CONSTRUCTED ON 38 ACRES BETWEEN 28TH AND 38TH STREETS ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE.

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS CHAIRMAN KEITH RADIG TOLD THE COUNCIL THAT A JOINT CITY-COUNTY PROJECT OF THIS SIZE HAS NOT BEEN PROPOSED BEFORE IN IOWA:

COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE SAYS IT SHOWS THE CITY AND COUNTY CAN PARTNER TOGETHER ON A MAJOR PROJECT:

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS WILL VOTE ON THE AUTHORITY TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

FOR THE PROJECT TO BECOME REALITY, WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS WILL HAVE TO VOTE TO GIVE MAJORITY APPROVAL FOR THE PROJECT NEXT MARCH.