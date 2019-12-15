SIOUX CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL SHOOTING

One man is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Sioux City.

9-1-1 Dispatch received a shots fired call shortly after 10pm and a short time later, a private citizen returning home, found a male victim unconscious on the sidewalk near 17th and Ingleside.

The victim, identified as 42-year-old Chad Thomas, had been shot several times.

Emergency responders sent to the scene administered treatment and transported Thomas to Mercy One Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police are continuing their investigation of the shooting.