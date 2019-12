SMITH TAKES HOME SECOND “LITTLE YELLOW DOG”

THIS YEAR’S LITTLE YELLOW DOG IS GOING TO THE HOME OF A PREVIOUS TOP BIDDER.

BRAD SMITH OF SUBSURFCO WON PAIGE, A GERMAN SHORTHAIRED POINTER, WITH A BID OF $15,500 SATURDAY AFTERNOON AT THE HO-CHUNK CENTRE.

PAIGE WILL JOIN FINNEGAN, THE SCOTTISH TERRIER THE SMITH FAMILY WON IN 2014 AT THE AUCTION TO RAISE MONEY FOR THE SIOUX CITY JOURNAL’S MR. GOODFELLOW TOY FUND:

PART OF THE FUN WAS SMITH’S 6TH GRADE SON, DANIEL COTA, BIDDING THROUGHOUT THE AUCTION.

DANIEL SAYS HE DIDN’T KNOW WHAT WAS IN STORE FOR HIM WHEN HE CAME DOWN TO THE AUCTION:

SMITH SAYS WATCHING DANIEL BID ADDED TO THE FUN, ALTHOUGH HE HAD TO UP THE ANTE NEAR THE END:

SMITH SAYS HE WILL CONTINUE TO DONATE MONEY TO THE MR. GOODFELLOW FUND IN THE COMING YEARS, BUT WILL PROBABLY WAIT AWHILE BEFORE TRYING TO BE TOP BIDDER AGAIN.