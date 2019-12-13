WARNER GAMING TO SELL OFF INTEREST OF HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO

Warner Gaming, the original owners and developers of Sioux City’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino have sold their interest in the facility.

Peninsula Pacific Entertainment will become the sole owner of the casino and hotel.

That company has announced an agreement with Warner Gaming to purchase 100 percent ownership of the property.

The agreement is expected to be finalized in the second quarter of 2020, based on regulatory approvals.

Peninsula currently owns 50% of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

A statement from Peninsula says no changes are expected to the day-to-day operations of the hotel and casino and that all employees will continue with the organization.

The hotel and casino began operating in 2014.

Peninsula Pacific Entertainment also owns gaming facilities in New York, Louisiana and Virginia.