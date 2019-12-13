SMITH SAYS HOUSE PRESCRIPTION DRUG BILL WON’T LIKELY PASS IN THE SENATE

The U.S. House passed a bill this week sponsored by Speaker Nancy Pelosi that would allow the federal government to negotiate lower prices on the most expensive prescription drugs each year.

Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith says that bill undercut a bipartisan bill that had been moving through the Ways & Means Committee:

Smith says the bill passed by House Democrats goes in the wrong direction:

Smith says the House bill is a missed opportunity:

He says the bill, which passed the House on almost a party line vote has little chance of being debated in the Senate.