“PAIGE” FEATURED IN ANNUAL LITTLE YELLOW DOG AUCTION

SATURDAY THE HO-CHUNK CENTRE WILL BE ALIVE WITH SOUNDS OF AUCTIONEERING, HOLIDAY MUSIC AND CHRISTMAS CHEER.

IT’S FOR THE 84TH YEAR OF THE AUCTION PUT ON BY THE ANCIENT AND EFFERVESCENT ORDER OF THE LITTLE YELLOW DOG.

GREG LUCKEN IS ONE OF THE TAILWAGGERS OF THE GROUP THAT RAISES MONEY FOR THE SIOUX CITY JOURNAL’S MR. GOODFELLOW FUND:

OC…………..BEEN THAT WAY. :16

A TOTAL OF 1300 FAMILIES WILL BE HELPED THIS YEAR WITH THE AUCTION OF PAIGE, A GERMAN SHORTHAIRED POINTER.

THE DOORS OPEN AT 11AM AT THE HO-CHUNK CENTRE LOCATED AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS.

KSCJ WILL BROADCAST THE AUCTION AT NOON WITH DAVE NIXON AND CHARLIE STONE HOSTING THE EVENT WITH MUSIC PROVIDED BY THE ALL AMERICA CONCERT BAND.

Photo by Tim Hynds Sioux City Journal