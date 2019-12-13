NEBRASKA TROOPERS END STANDOFF WITH SUSPECT NEAR LAUREL

Law enforcement personnel from several Nebraska agencies safely concluded a standoff Friday afternoon near Laurel.

The State Patrol says the incident started just before 11am when a trooper found a driver apparently asleep in a car parked on the shoulder of eastbound Highway 20 near Belden.

As the trooper attempted to check on the vehicle, the driver woke up and drove off with the trooper pursuing at ordinary highway speeds.

Troopers used spike strips to bring the vehicle to a stop just north of Laurel on Highway 20.

A nearby school was placed on lockdown.

The driver refused to exit the vehicle and after 2 ½ hours, and several attempts to have the driver exit voluntarily, troopers deployed pepper spray.

The unidentified driver exited the vehicle was taken into custody.

Personnel on scene observed the subject appear to experience a psychological episode.

He was placed in emergency protective care.

No persons were injured during the situation.