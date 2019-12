LOCAL FIREFIGHTERS BRIGHTEN THE HOLIDAYS FOR CHARITY ORGANIZATIONS

SIOUX CITY FIREFIGHTERS ARE MAKING THE HOLIDAY SEASON BRIGHTER FOR SOME LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS.

LENNY KRAKER, PRESIDENT OF SIOUX CITY PROFESSIONAL FIREFIGHTERS LOCAL 7, PRESENTED CHECKS FOR $1000 EACH TO THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND AND THE GOSPEL MISSION:

OC……..OVER 20 YEARS. :22

THE FIREFIGHTERS ALSO DONATED $1000 TO THE DEPARTMENT’S SAFE HOME PROGRAM THAT PROVIDES FREE SMOKE DETECTORS TO LOCAL FAMILIES:

OC…………..IN THE WORLD. ;13

EVERY YEAR A PERCENTAGE OF THE LOCAL 7 UNION DUES GO INTO A COMMUNITY SERVICE FUND.

THE FIREFIGHTERS ALSO HOLD A GOLF TOURNAMENT AND OTHER FUNDRAISERS TO HELP LOCAL CHARITIES.

Photos by George Lindblade