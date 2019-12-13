FIRE DESTROYS DAKOTA DUNES HOME

An overnight fire has destroyed a Dakota Dunes home.

North Sioux City Fire Rescue arrived at 538 Bison Trail around 12:30am Friday and found 30-foot high flames coming from the roof of the home.

A playground set in the backyard was also engulfed.

Assistant Fire Chief Dan Kriese says, the fire started in the back of the home and spread quickly.

Firefighters spent almost two hours trying to contain the blaze.

The house was unoccupied and there were no reported injuries.

Two neighboring homes were evacuated as a precaution but residents have since been allowed back into their homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Photos courtesy KMEG/KPTH