THIEVES STEAL PROPANE TANKS FROM SNEAKY’S TRUCKS

Sioux City Police are investigating the theft of three propane tanks early Thursday morning that were stolen off of two trucks parked at Sneaky’s Chicken on Gordon Drive.

The thieves cut the gas lines to remove the tanks from the catering trucks.

Workers discovered the theft of the 100 pound propane tanks around 8am.

Police have surveillance video showing two people using tools from the catering truck to remove the propane tanks, put two in a vehicle, drive off, and later return for the third one.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crime or have information to contact the crimestoppers hotline at 258-TIPS (8477).

Photo courtesy KMEG