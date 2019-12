PIT MANEUVER ENDS HIGH SPEED PURSUIT THROUGH WOODBURY COUNTY

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS FACING NUMEROUS CHARGES FOLLOWING A PURSUIT THROUGH WOODBURY COUNTY THAT ENDED WITH A SHERIFF’S DEPUTY FORCING THE SUSPECT’S CAR OFF THE ROAD.

26-YEAR-OLD ROBERTO OLMOS IS CHARGED WITH FELONY ELUDING, OWI, AND OTHER DRUG AND TRAFFIC COUNTS.

MAJOR TONY WINGERT OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT SAYS THE PURSUIT STARTED JUST BEFORE 11PM WEDNESDAY NIGHT WHEN A MOVILLE POLICE OFFICER TRIED TO PULL OVER OLMOS’S VEHICLE:

WINGERT SAYS WHEN OLMOS TRIED TO EXIT THE BYPASS, A WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTY ENDED THE PURSUIT:

AFTER THE DEPUTY FORCED OLMOS OFF THE ROAD, THE SUSPECT WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY.

A FEMALE PASSENGER WITH OLMOS WAS NOT CHARGED.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.