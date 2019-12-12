FARMLAND VALUES PER ACRE INCREASE ACROSS IOWA

The value of an acre of Iowa farmland increased over the past year, according to a survey by Iowa State University.

In Woodbury County, the price raised by over $220, going from $6646 an acre in 2018 to $6873 this year.

That’s better than the average state increase of $168 dollars more but below the state average acre price of $7432 an acre.

The northwest district of Iowa reported the highest overall land values at $9,352 an acre.

That includes O’Brien County at $10,411 an acre, Sioux County at $10,297, Lyon at $9451 and Plymouth at $9284.

Scott County reported the highest land values at 10-thousand-837 dollars an acre.

Decatur County reported the lowest at $3586 dollars per acre.