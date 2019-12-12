ERNST EXPECTS FAST IMPEACHMENT TRIAL IN THE SENATE

The articles of impeachment being debated in the House Judiciary Committee are likely to be approved by Democrats alone.

If majority Democrats in the House pass them, the U.S. Senate, controlled by Republicans, would hold a trial.

Republican Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa doesn’t think that there’s much of a case for impeachment:

Ernst’s opinion is that a trial would be over quickly:

The House Judiciary Committee spent Thursday marking up the articles of impeachment, with Democrats and Republicans arguing over amendments.