TACO FEED TO BENEFIT SANFORD CENTER

A NAME KNOWN FOR GREAT MEXICAN FOOD IN SIOUXLAND FOR DECADES WILL HELP RAISE MONEY FOR PROGRAMS AT SIOUX CITY’S SANFORD CENTER THIS SUNDAY.

RUDY NAVARRETE IS HOLDING HIS 4TH ANNUAL TACO FEED AT THE COMMUNITY CENTER ON GENEVA STREET:

AND OF COURSE THERE WILL BE PLENTY OF GREAT FOOD ON THE MENU:

THERE WILL ALSO BE A SILENT AUCTION WITH BIDDING ON NUMEROUS ITEMS AND GIFT BASKETS TO HELP WITH YOUR CHRISTMAS SHOPPING.

THE TACO FEED TAKES PLACE FROM 11AM UNTIL 7PM THIS SUNDAY AT THE SANFORD CENTER, LOCATED AT 1700 GENEVA STREET.