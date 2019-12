SIOUX CITY & WOODBURY COUNTY HOPE TO PARTNER ON NEW JAIL PROJECT

THE LATEST PROPOSAL TO BUILD A NEW JAIL IN WOODBURY COUNTY HAS THE COUNTY PARTNERING WITH SIOUX CITY TO CONSTRUCT IT ON THE CITY’S NORTHSIDE.

THE 49.3 MILLION DOLLAR, 440 BED JAIL WOULD BE CONSTRUCTED ON 38 ACRES FROM 28TH TO 38TH STREET.

COUNTY SUPERVISOR CHAIRMAN KEITH RADIG EXPLAINED THE PROPOSAL AT TUESDAY AFTERNOON’S MEETING:

THE NEW JAIL WOULD BE FUNDED BY A 20-YEAR BOND ISSUE THAT WOULD BE INITIALLY PAID FOR THROUGH A PROPERTY TAX HIKE.

IT’S POSSIBLE THAT THE JAIL COST COULD BE OFFSET BY REVENUE GENERATED BY HOUSING FEDERAL PRISONERS, BUT RADIG KNOWS THAT IS NOT GUARANTEED:

THE CITY COUNCIL IS EXPECTED TO TAKE UP THE MATTER AT THEIR MONDAY MEETING.

PARTNERING WITH THE CITY MEANS A 50% PLUS 1 MAJORITY VOTE IS NEEDED FOR PASSAGE, INSTEAD OF 60% FOR A COUNTY ONLY BOND.

RADIG HOPES THE BOND ISSUE WILL BE PUT TO A PUBLIC VOTE NEXT SPRING ON MARCH 3RD:

THE COUNTY SUPERVISORS DID NOT VOTE ON THE PROPOSAL AT TUESDAY’S MEETING, BUT WILL TAKE ACTION NEXT WEEK AFTER THE CITY COUNCIL CONSIDERS THE PROPOSAL AT THEIR UPCOMING MONDAY MEETING.