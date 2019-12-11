FINALLY NO FLOOD WARNINGS ON MISSOURI RIVER

It’s hard to believe it has taken this long, but the Missouri River at southwest Iowa’s Fremont County finally fell below flood stage this week.

It’s the first time in 270 days the river has been below flood stage there.

Flood warnings had been in effect for the river since March, but it’s now below flood stage from Sioux City all the way to St. Louis.

National Weather Service hydrologist David Pearson says it’s not normal for the waterway to be so high for so long.

OC……….”the Dakotas” (2X) :11

Sites further downstream from Sioux City have a higher chance of staying above flood stage longer because more water comes in from smaller rivers.

Plus, the amount of water released at Gavins Point Dam was higher than normal, adding even more water to the river.

Pearson says conditions are favorable for another flood early next year, but there’s still a lot of unknowns, like how much precipitation we’ll see this winter.

OC…….”more worse” :14

Fremont County still has standing water over some roads.

The river needs to drop even farther for that water to finally recede.

Katie Peikes Iowa Public Radio

File photo from Fremont County