SOUTH SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN 1982 UTAH MURDER

A South Sioux City man has been arrested and is suspected of committing a murder in Utah back in 1982.

55-year-old Bryan H. Reed is currently incarcerated in the Dakota County Jail awaiting extradition back to Utah to face charges of Murder and Aggravated Burglary for the death Wilhelmina Reid, a 72 year old woman, who was found deceased in her apartment on August 18, 1982.

Reid died from blunt force trauma.

South Sioux City Police were contacted by detectives with the Salt Lake City, Utah Police Department in a year ago and interviewed Reed in South Sioux on December 18th of 2018.

Also at that time South Sioux City investigators served a search warrant to collect Reed’s DNA.

Detectives were then able to link Reed to Reid’s death through DNA analysis and finger prints.

Reed was interviewed again by Utah detectives who gained Reed’s admission.

Reed was 17 at the time of the homicide and moved to Nebraska shortly after the alleged crime took place.