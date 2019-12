SANDIFER PLEADS GUILTY TO SEVEN COUNTS IN FORGERY CASE

A TEXAS MAN HAS PLEADED GUILTY TO TWO COUNTS OF FORGERY, AND FIVE COUNTS OF CRIMINAL TRANSMISSION OF A CONTAGIOUS OR INFECTIOUS DISEASE STEMMING FROM CRIMES HE ADMITTED TO COMMITTING WHILE A STUDENT AT BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY.

20-YEAR-OLD DAVION SANDIFER OF AUSTIN, TEXAS ENTERED HIS PLEA TUESDAY IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

UNDER TERMS OF THE PLEA AGREEMENT, EIGHT OTHER TOTAL COUNTS OF FORGERY AND PROSTITUTION AGAINST SANDIFER WERE DROPPED.

PROSECUTOR KRISTINE TIMMONS EXPLAINED THE POSSIBLE SENTENCE FOR THE FORGERY CHARGES:

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT SANDIFER PAID FORGED CHECKS TO FIVE MALES AGES 17 TO 19 FROM HARLAN, IOWA TO ENGAGE IN SEXUAL ACTS WITH HIM IN HIS BRIAR CLIFF DORM ROOM BETWEEN OCTOBER 20TH AND 22ND.

JUDGE TOD DECK ORDERED A PRE-SENTENCE INVESTIGATION REPORT TO BE PREPARED, AND LATER SET A SENTENCING HEARING FOR FEBRUARY 11TH AT 3PM.

SANDIFER WILL BE FREE ON BOND AND ALLOWED TO RETURN HOME TO TEXAS UNTIL HIS SENTENCING.

Updated 5:51pm 12/10/19