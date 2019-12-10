PRE-TRIAL HEARING SET FOR RIVERA

A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled in Poweshiek County next month for the suspect charged in the 2018 death of a University of Iowa student.

25-year-old Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts.

Judge Joel Yates has given attorneys a deadline of January 22nd to file any pretrial motions with a hearing set for 9:00 a.m. on January 28th in Montezuma, Iowa, at the Poweshiek County Courthouse.

Officials say Tibbetts was stabbed to death after she disappeared while out for a run near Brooklyn, Iowa.

Investigators found her body a month later.

Rivera is scheduled to stand trial February 4th in Sioux City in Woodbury County District Court from a change of venue granted for the case.