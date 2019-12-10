POLICE INVESTIGATE DRIVE BY SHOOTING ON 21ST STREET

Sioux City police are looking for a suspect who fired several shots at a home on 21st Street Tuesday night.

Investigators say witnesses reported hearing several shots fired and it appears that the suspect fired the shots from a car around 9pm.

The house, located at 1400 21st Street, was occupied at the time of the shooting and had at least one bullet hole in it.

No one inside was hurt.

At this time, the motive for the shooting is unknown and there are no suspects identified.

If you have information on this, please call the Sioux City Police Department at 279-6960 or Crime Stoppers at 258-TIPS (8477).

A cash reward is available for tips leading to an arrest.