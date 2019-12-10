MORE PROPANE ON THE WAY TO IOWA

Iowa farmers who need propane to dry their grain and keep their livestock and homes warm, will soon see relief from the recent shortage of the fuel.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, has approved two pipeline tariff amendments aimed at boosting Midwest propane supplies.

Iowa Propane and Gas Association C-E-O Deb Grooms says the ruling will help provide adequate propane to Iowa customers.

Grooms says an extension of an emergency waiver was granted regionally which will help with any transportation issues.

While the corn harvest is nearly finished in Iowa, and the soybean harvest is complete, Grooms says any additional propane needs for drying crops is now available, along with supplies to help heat homes and livestock barns.