CONGRESS FINALLY MOVING TO PASS USMCA TRADE DEAL

Iowa politicians, commodity groups and the business community are celebrating news of a deal that will lead to U.S. House ratification of a new trade agreement to replace NAFTA.

Passage of the U-S-Mexico-Canada Agreement will close out 2019 with a win for farmers who’ve had a difficult year.

Republican 4th District Congressman Steve King says House Democrats “didn’t want to face criticism” so they announced a deal on the U-S-M-C-A on the same morning they revealed articles of impeachment.

OC……….is strong.” :07

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley says President Trump kept his campaign promise to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement and Grassley says Americans will reap many benefits from the new deal.