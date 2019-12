LOCAL WAR EAGLE HUMAN RIGHTS AWARDS PRESENTED

TWO RECIPIENTS WERE HONORED FOR SERVICE TO THE COMMUNITY TUESDAY AT THE ANNUAL WAR EAGLE HUMAN RIGHTS AWARDS.

ANDREW PEARSON, A JUVENILE COURT OFFICER, WAS HONORED FOR A LONG HISTORY OF SERVICE AT EAST MIDDLE SCHOOL AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS.

PEARSON CREATED AN ANNUAL REMEMBRANCE OF DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. AT THE SCHOOL AND LIVES BY THE MOTTO “EACH ONE, REACH ONE, MAKE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON SOMEBODY.

OC……..THAT ARE OUT THERE. :21

THE MARY TREGLIA COMMUNITY HOUSE ALSO RECEIVED AN AWARD FOR THEIR MULTIPLE PROGRAMS INCLUDING FAMILY SERVICES, HELPING IMMIGRANTS BECOME ACCLIMATED TO THE COMMUNITY AND OTHER ADVOCACY.

DIRECTOR BECKY CARLSON ACCEPTED THE AWARD FOR THE AGENCY:

OC……..WE HAVE THAT SUPPORT. :16

THE AWARDS LUNCHEON TOOK PLACE AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.