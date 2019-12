NO INJURIES IN COLLISION OF CAR & SCHOOL BUS

NO STUDENTS WERE INJURED MONDAY MORNING WHEN A SCHOOL BUS CARRYING 19 CHILDREN FROM THE SOUTH O’BRIEN SCHOOL DISTRICT COLLIDED WITH A CAR ON HIGHWAY 59 IN O’BRIEN COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE 18-YEAR-OLD DRIVER OF A MID-SIZE PONTIAC LOST CONTROL OF HIS CAR ON THE PARTLY SNOW COVERED HIGHWAY, CROSSED THE CENTER LINE AND COLLIDED WITH THE ONCOMING SCHOOL BUS.

THE CAR ENDED UP IN A DITCH ON THE SIDE OF THE HIGHWAY.

THE PATROL SAYS VISIBILITY WAS LIMITED BY BLOWING SNOW WHEN THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED AROUND 10AM.