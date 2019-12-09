MEMORIAL SERVICES SET FOR BERKLEY BEDELL

A memorial celebration for former Iowa Congressman Berkley Bedell will be held next summer in the Spirit Lake, Iowa area.

The 98-year-old Bedell passed away on December 7th, three days after suffering a massive stroke in Naples, Florida.

Bedell represented northwest Iowa for six terms in Congress.

Iowa District Court Judge Jeff Neary interned for Bedell when Neary was a senior at Westmar College.

He later worked part-time for the Congressman in his Sioux City office:

Neary says Bedell was not perceived as a “traditional Democrat” by district voters and was good at getting things done that were important for northwest Iowans.

Bedell last appeared in Sioux City last July to campaign with Senator Elizabeth Warren, who he supported for president.

A visitation for Bedell will be held at Peace Harbor on Highway 86 in Spirit Lake, on Friday, July 24th at 5:00 pm.

A memorial celebration is planned for July 25th at the Spirit Lake United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Foundation for Alternative and Integrative Medicine, P.O. Box 2860, Loveland, Colorado, 80538.

Photo courtesy Elizabeth Warren Facebook