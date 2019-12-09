Iowa to Face USC in SDCCU Holiday Bowl

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa has accepted an invitation to play USC in the 2019 San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California, on Dec. 27. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (CT) from SDCCU Stadium and the game will be televised on FS1.

“The Hawkeyes are excited to be invited to San Diego to participate in the Holiday Bowl,” said Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Gary Barta. “The host committee “red coats” and the city of San Diego have a great reputation as incredible hosts and for putting on a first-class event.

“I’m proud of our student athletes and coaches for the season they’ve had so far. We look forward joining our West Coast alumni, friends and fans as well as the thousands of Hawkeyes who will travel to join us in what we know will be an outstanding visit to Southern California.”

TICKET INFORMATION

The University of Iowa Athletics Ticket Office is now accepting online bowl orders at hawkeyesports.com/bowlcentral . Fans may also order tickets by calling 1-800-IAHAWKS Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets will be filled based on current priority point total and there are no ticket limits for the Holiday Bowl through Hawkeye Athletics. Fans need to sign into your ticket account to access the ordering page for the Holiday Bowl. If demands exceeds supply for a price level, you will be moved to the next available level.

The priority point order deadline for Holiday Bowl tickets is Friday, Dec. 13 at 5 p.m.

Official bowl travel packages are also available at hawkeyesports.com/bowlcentral .

IOWA IN POSTSEASON; AT THE HOLIDAY BOWL

The Hawkeyes will be making their 33rd bowl game appearance and their fourth Holiday Bowl appearance — the first since 1991. Iowa is 2-0-1 all-time in the Holiday Bowl, defeating San Diego State (39-38) in 1986, Wyoming (20-19) in 1987, and tying Brigham Young (13-13), in 1991.

IOWA VS. USC

The Hawkeyes are 2-7 all-time against USC, beating the Trojans in 1950 (20-14) and 1961 (35-34) in Los Angeles. USC won the last meeting, 38-17, in the 2003 Orange Bowl.

Iowa is 3-7 all-time against the Pac-12 Conference in bowl games. The Hawkeyes last played a Pac-12 team in the 2016 Rose Bowl — a 45-16 loss to No. 6 Stanford. Iowa’s last win over a Pac-12 opponent came against Washington (38-18) in the 1995 Sun Bowl.

IOWA IN 2019

The Hawkeyes closed out the 2019 season with three straight victories to post a nine-win regular season. Iowa finished third in the Big Ten West Division with a 6-3 record. The Hawkeyes’ three losses came against No. 18 Michigan, No. 10 Penn State, and No. 16 Wisconsin by 14 combined points.

Juniors Keith Duncan led the nation and set a Big Ten Conference record with 29 field goals en route to being named the Bakken-Anderson Kicker of the Year. He is the first Hawkeye to receive the honor since its inception in 2011. Junior offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs was named the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year — the eighth Hawkeye to earn the distinction.

The Hawkeyes rank third among Big Ten teams in bowl appearances since 2001 and is bowl eligible for the 18th time under head coach Kirk Ferentz. Iowa is 8-8 in bowl games under Ferentz, including a 27-22 victory over No. 18 Mississippi State in the 2019 Outback Bowl. Since 2001, only Ohio State and Wisconsin have won more bowl games (including the FBS championship game), than Iowa.