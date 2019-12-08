SIOUX CITY PET LICENSES EXPIRE AT END OF DECEMBER

The calendar is nearing the end of the year and Sioux City officials remind local pet owners that it is almost time to re-license their pet dogs and cats.

The 2020 pet tags are now available at the front desk of City Hall, as well as Animal Adoption and Rescue on 2400 Hawkeye Drive, or at participating veterinarians’ offices.

All current pet licenses expire on December 31st.

The cost of the new license is $15.00 for neutered cats and dogs, $31.00 for unneutered cats and $50.00 for unneutered dogs.

Pets must be vaccinated for rabies before a license can be issued.

In addition, there is a City ordinance limiting the number of dogs and cats allowed in residential areas of town to three animals with no more than two from the same species.