PLYMOUTH COUNTY AUTHORITIES SEEK CLUES ON AKRON BURGLARY

Akron Police Department is investigating a burglary of the town’s pharmacy, and are asking for the public’s assistance.

The burglary happened at Thorson’s Pharmacy on Reed Street Wednesday morning at around 4:00 a.m.

Surveillance cameras were able to capture an image of the suspect, and he is described as a white man between 6-feet and 6-feet, 2-inches tall.

He wore a coat described as similar to a Carhart brand and a light-colored ski mask.

Anyone with information, or who may know who the suspect is, is asked to call the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office at (712) 546-8191 or the Akron Police at (712) 552-7016.