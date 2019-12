NEBRASKA SUSPECT FACES MULTIPLE CHARGES AFTER “WRONG WAY” PURSUIT

A CONCORD, NEBRASKA MAN IS FACING SEVERAL CHARGES AFTER BEING ARRESTED SATURDAY MORNING FOR ALLEGEDLY DRIVING THE WRONG WAY ON INTERSTATE 29 AND CAUSING AN ACCIDENT.

32-YEAR OLD NICKOLAS DIEDIKER IS CHARGED WITH OWI, FELONY ELUDING, LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN INJURY ACCIDENT, AND FOUR OTHER COUNTS.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY DIEDIKER WAS DRIVING HIS PICKUP TRUCK SOUTHBOUND IN THE NORTHBOUND LANES OF I-29 AROPUND 6:30AM SATURDAY AND STRUCK AN S-U-V NEARLY HEAD ON.

A POLICE OFFICER COMING OFF HIS SHIFT SPOTTED DIEDIKER AT THE RAILROAD BRIDGE AND SAW THE SUSPECT RUN INTO THE CONCRETE BARRIER SEVERAL TIMES BEFORE MAKING IT INTO THE NORTHBOUND LANE WITH NO HEADLIGHTS.

THE PURSUIT ENDED ON THE GORDON DRIVE VIADUCT WHERE AN OFFICER FORCED DIEDIKER’S VEHICLE TO STOP.

A WOMAN IN THE S-U-V HIT BY THE TRUCK WAS TAKEN TO MERCYONE WITH NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

DIEDIKER IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $10,000 BOND.