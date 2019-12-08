Home Local News IOWANS MOURN PASSING OF FORMER CONGRESSMAN BERKLEY BEDELL

IOWANS MOURN PASSING OF FORMER CONGRESSMAN BERKLEY BEDELL

By
Woody Gottburg
-
6
0
SHARE

Iowans are mourning the passing of former Congressman and businessman Berkley Bedell.

Bedell died Saturday at the age of 98.

His son Tom Bedell says his father suffered a stroke earlier last week.

Berkley Bedell represented northwest Iowa’s 6th District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1975 to 1987.

He also founded Pure Fishing, a fishing tackle business, based in Spirit Lake.

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price and Fourth District Chair Penny Rosfjord said in a statement that Bedell fought hard to protect farm families in times of crisis and to help the middle class.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR