IOWANS MOURN PASSING OF FORMER CONGRESSMAN BERKLEY BEDELL

Iowans are mourning the passing of former Congressman and businessman Berkley Bedell.

Bedell died Saturday at the age of 98.

His son Tom Bedell says his father suffered a stroke earlier last week.

Berkley Bedell represented northwest Iowa’s 6th District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1975 to 1987.

He also founded Pure Fishing, a fishing tackle business, based in Spirit Lake.

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price and Fourth District Chair Penny Rosfjord said in a statement that Bedell fought hard to protect farm families in times of crisis and to help the middle class.