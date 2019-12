FORMER GEORGE IOWA TREASURER CHARGED WITH THEFT

THE FORMER TREASURER OF THE GEORGE, IOWA EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES IS NOW FACING A THEFT CHARGE.

THE IOWA D-C-I SAYS THAT 48 YEAR OLD CHAD ALAN WESSELS OF THAT NORTHWEST IOWA TOWN IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE THEFT AFTER AN INVESTIGATION FOUND ABOUT EIGHTEEN THOUSAND DOLLARS IN UNAUTHORIZED CHECKS WERE WRITTEN BY WESSELS.

THE D-C-I ESTIMATES WESSELS TOOK AROUND EIGHT THOUSAND DOLLARS IN CASH DURING HIS TIME AS TREASURER OF THE GEORGE IOWA EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES.

WESSELS WAS ARRESTED IN ROCK RAPIDS AND IS OUT ON BOND FROM THE LYON COUNTY JAIL.