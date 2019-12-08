FORMER 185TH COMMANDER PROMOTED TO BRIGADIER GENERAL

The former Wing Commander of the 185th Air National Guard Refueling Wing has been promoted to Brigadier General.

Former Colonel Larry Christensen received his star in ceremonies at the 185th Sunday afternoon:

OC………outstanding unit award. ;26

Christensen was presented his promotion by Major General Moe Sauley, a longtime friend.

Sauley says Christensen is the first person he has ever said deserved to be a chief, colonel or general:

OC……..to become a general officer. :24

Christensen has new duties to go with his promotion to general:

OC……….in Des Moines. :13

Christensen is a Sergeant Bluff native who began his military career as a fighter pilot.

He has flown the U.S. Air Force A-7 Corsair, the F-16 Falcon and the KC-135 Stratotanker.