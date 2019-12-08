Home Local News FORMER 185TH COMMANDER PROMOTED TO BRIGADIER GENERAL

Brig. Gen. Larry Christensen is sworn in as the new Chief of Staff of the Iowa Air National Guard immediately following his promotion ceremony to brigadier general during a formal ceremony at the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa on December 8, 2019. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

The former Wing Commander of the 185th Air National Guard Refueling Wing has been promoted to Brigadier General.

Former Colonel Larry Christensen received his star in ceremonies at the 185th Sunday afternoon:

OC………outstanding unit award. ;26

Christensen was presented his promotion by Major General Moe Sauley, a longtime friend.

Sauley says Christensen is the first person he has ever said deserved to be a chief, colonel or general:

OC……..to become a general officer. :24

Brig. Gen. Larry Christensen, Chief of Staff, Iowa Air National Guard
U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

Christensen has new duties to go with his promotion to general:

OC……….in Des Moines. :13

Christensen is a Sergeant Bluff native who began his military career as a fighter pilot.

He has flown the U.S. Air Force A-7 Corsair, the F-16 Falcon and the KC-135 Stratotanker.

 

