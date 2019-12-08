DNR INVESTIGATES CHEROKEE WASTE SPILL

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a manure discharge from a cattle operation in northern Cherokee County.

The DNR says it received multiple complaints on Friday.

DNR staff confirmed that manure runoff from the Tentinger Feedlot is reaching a tributary of Bear Creek about 4 miles northeast of Cleghorn.

DNR staff is working with the owner to stop the discharge.

The investigation is ongoing, but DNR staff think runoff from recently land-applied manure is responsible.

They did not see any fish in the stream-either dead or alive.

The DNR will consider appropriate enforcement action.