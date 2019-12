TEXAS MAN ARRESTED FOR ARMED ROBBERY

A TEXAS MAN IS IN CUSTODY AFTER AN ALLEGED ARMED ROBBERY IN SIOUX CITY’S HARD ROCK CASINO PARKING LOT.

SIOUX CITY OFFICERS WERE CALLED TO THE HARD ROCK THURSDAY NIGHT AROUND 10 O’CLOCK.

THE VICTIM REPORTED A MALE APPROACHED HIS VEHICLE, DISPLAYED A FIREARM AND DEMANDED THE VEHICLE AND MONEY.

THE MAN TOOK AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT OF MONEY AND FLED THE SCENE.

THE SUSPECT, 26 YEAR OLD ROBERT ANDERSON OF SAN ANTONIO, WAS APPREHENDED A SHORT TIME LATER AND CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE ROBBERY.