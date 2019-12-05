SUSPECT IDENTIFIED IN FATAL BANK EMPLOYEE SHOOTING

Authorities have identified the suspect charged with allegedly shooting an Algona, Iowa woman in front of a bank Wednesday morning in the small northern Iowa town of LuVerne.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says 35-year-old Valentino Williams of Coralville is charged with first degree murder and first degree robbery for the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Jessica Weishaar.

Court documents state that Weishaar, who worked at the Security State Bank, was shot multiple times outside of the building and died at the scene.

Witnesses saw and surveillance video showed the suspect flee the area in a black SUV which was stopped by authorities an hour later on Interstate 35.

Williams was arrested and authorities found an empty black duffle bag, a backpack, burglary tools and other evidence in his vehicle.

Williams had been arrested several other times in past years in Iowa for felony robbery and thefts.

He is being held in Kossuth County.