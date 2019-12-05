Robert Robinson becomes Briar Cliff football’s 1st ever All-American

The American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) released its NAIA Coaches’ All-America Teams on Wednesday and for the first time ever a Briar Cliff Charger was represented. Robert Robinson was selected to the defensive first-team after his solid junior season.

The Los Angeles native ranked in the top 10 in several categories including tackles for loss and sacks as a lineman for the Cliff defense. His 21 tackles for loss was good for sixth best in the country while his 10 tackles ranked eighth in the NAIA. He also forced three fumbles on the year which tied with teammate Robby Huddleston for the eighth best mark in the nation.

“Rob is a great player and is very versatile as he can play three technique, defensive end and linebacker,” Briar Cliff head coach Dennis Wagner said. “He also punted for us because of injuries. He leads by example and is the first guy on the field and last guy to leave the field.”

Robinson totaled 81 tackles on the year with 38 solo stops. He also had an interception that he returned for a touchdown while breaking the BC record for sacks in a season by a good margin. His 10 topped the previous record of 7.5 by David Hegarty in the 2004 season.

Robinson is one of several key players set to return next season to a defense that broke a program record for fewest points allowed per game at 20.1, besting the previous mark of 21.5 in 2009.

“Our staff is very proud of his accomplishments and look forward to next season,” Wagner added.