PEIRCE MANSION TO HOST HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE

This Sunday afternoon the sounds of Christmas will be ringing through Sioux City’s historic Peirce Mansion.

Spokesman Harold Canny says that’s when a holiday open house will take place with some well known local entertainment:

OC………off the house. :13

The historic Victorian-era mansion built in 1893 by local developer John Peirce housed the Public Museum beginning in 1961, but has been restored to its original look after the Museum moved downtown in 2011:

OC………..and for graduations. ;12

The mansion at 2901 Jackson Street is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The open house on December 8th runs from 1 to 4 p.m. .