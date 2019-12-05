IOWA D-N-R ASKS FOR HELP FROM LOCAL DEER HUNTERS

Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials say they hope deer hunters will provide them help to determine if Chronic Wasting Disease is infecting deer in Woodbury County.

Tyler Harms is with the Iowa DNR:

A tissue sample from a road killed deer collected on the south side of Sioux City shows a high likelihood that the deer was infected with C-W-D.

The first shotgun deer season opens Saturday and Harms says it is easy for hunters to provide a tissue sample.

Harms says Woodbury is among the counties that had already been getting some extra attention.

Harms says it is possible the Woodbury County deer that tested positive may’ve taken a swim across the Missouri River from Nebraska.

There are a few things hunters can do to stop or slow the spread of chronic wasting disease, including not leaving the deer carcass on the landscape and not using feed or salt-mineral to attract deer.

Sioux City banned feeding deer within city limits in 2012.