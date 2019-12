AMERICAN WEST PHOTO EXHIBIT DEBUTS AT PUBLIC MUSEUM

A NEW TRAVELING PHOTO EXHIBIT IS ON DISPLAY AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

“REMNANTS OF THE WEST” FEATURES PHOTOGRAPHY BY EDWARD S. CURTIS AND MARK JAMES.

CURTIS TOOK NUMEROUS PHOTOS OF NATIVE AMERICAN TRIBES WEST OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER BETWEEN 1895 AND 1930.

SEVERAL OF THOSE PRINTS ARE SHOWCASED IN THE DISPLAY.

MARK JAMES STARTED HIS PROFESSIONAL PHOTOGRAPHY CAREER IN 1977 AND FEATURES BLACK AND WHITE LANDSCAPES OF THE AMERICAN WEST.

THE EXHIBIT IS ON DISPLAY AT THE MUSEUM FROM NOW THROUGH FEBRUARY 23RD AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.