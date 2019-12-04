NOEM DELIVERS SOUTH DAKOTA BUDGET OUTLOOK

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has presented her budget proposals for the next year.

Noem told state lawmakers that money is tight and she is asking state agencies to reduce spending:

Overall though, Noem says South Dakota’s economy is strong:

Noem proposes a state and local partnership to pay for disaster related repairs:

Noem says she will also recommend around four million dollars for meth treatment and five million to be allocated for a new health sciences building at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.

She also proposed spending funds on upgrading emergency responders radio systems and broadband internet access.

The Republican governor also proposed withholding a pay increase to match inflation for state employees.

She delivered her budget address in Pierre on Tuesday.