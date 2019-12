MACHINISTS MOURN PASSING OF FORMER UNION PRESIDENT FROM SIOUX CITY

A SIOUX CITY NATIVE WHO WENT ON TO BECOME THE PRESIDENT OF THE INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS AND AEROSPACE WORKERS HAS DIED IN MARYLAND.

GEORGE KOURPIUS DIED MONDAY AT THE AGE OF 87.

HE SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF THAT UNION FOR EIGHT YEARS, FROM 1989 UNTIL RETIRING IN 1997; AND ALSO SERVED AS A VICE PRESIDENT OF THE AFL-CIO EXECUTIVE COUNCIL.

GEORGE LINDBLADE FIRST MET KOURPIUS IN THE EARLY 1950’S WHEN THEIR MOTHERS WORKED TOGETHER AT A MANUFACTURING PLANT:

LINDBLADE SAYS IT WAS AT WINCHARGER THAT KOURPIUS BECAME INVOLVED WITH THE LABOR UNION.

THE TWO GOT TO KNOW EACH OTHER BETTER WHEN LINDBLADE MADE A DOCUMENTARY ABOUT THE CLOSING OF THE SIOUX CITY ZENITH PLANT:

KOURPIUS CAME BACK TO SIOUX CITY FOR THE PREMIER OF LINDBLADE’S FILM.

A FUNERAL SERVICE FOR KOURPIUS WILL TAKE PLACE SATURDAY AT SAINT CONSTANTINE & HELEN GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH IN SILVER SPRING MARYLAND.

Photos courtesy International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers