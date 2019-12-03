MRHD AWARDS HOLIDAY GRANTS, NAMES COLLING AS DIRECTOR

Missouri River Historical Development presented Holiday Gifts totaling $200,000 to six non-profit organizations that serve Woodbury County Monday night at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City.

The largest gift was for $80,000 to the Warming Shelter for the remodeling of their facility and addition of family rooms with separate bathrooms and an area for additional support for those without shelter.

Other monetary gifts were presented to Opportunities Unlimited, the Sioux City Conservatory of Music, Sgt. Bluff Family Community Center Parks and Recreation Board, Sioux City Children’s Museum-LaunchPAD and the Mission of the Messiah.

The 2019 gifts bring MRHD’s total contributions and pledges to Woodbury County non-profits and governmental entities to more than $38 million since 1994.

Katie Colling has been named the new Executive Director of Missouri River Historical Development, the non-profit gaming license holder for Woodbury County.

Colling will succeed Mark Monson who is retiring at the end of December.

Colling’s duties will include managing the day to day operations of the organization, administering the affairs of the corporation, and representing the organization as public spokesperson.

Colling was formerly the Executive Director of Women Aware, a private non-profit agency helping families in Siouxland.

She is also currently Chair of the Sioux City Public Museum Board of Trustees, the Woodbury County Board of Adjustments, and the Iowa Legal Aid Advisory Council.