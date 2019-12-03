HEELAN HIGH CELEBRATES NEW GYM & FIELDHOUSE

The final major piece of the new Bishop Heelan High School was dedicated in ceremonies Tuesday.

A blessing and ribbon cutting was held for the new $3.7 million gym, the “O’Gorman Fieldhouse”.

Tom Betz is the Vice president of Advancement for the Catholic School:

made all this possible.

Betz played and also coached basketball for Heelan High in the old gym known as “The Pit”.

He is looking forward to games in the new 1600 seat, air conditioned gym with six hoops for practice and a running track looping the top of the facility:

to celebrate it.

School Principal Chris Bork says he is happy to have the new school essentially completed:

absolutely.

The Fieldhouse is named in honor of Terry and Mary Lou O’Gorman, a former long-time Catholic school teacher and 1961 Heelan graduate.

The O’Gormans provided a Catholic education for their four children, including, Mark, a 1991 Heelan graduate who donated $1.5 million to the Heelan PRIDE Campaign for the gym and the school.