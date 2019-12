ARRAIGNMENT DATE SET FOR SUSPECT IN DEATH OF 19 MONTH OLD CHILD

AN ARRAIGNMENT DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE AUGUST, 2018 DEATH OF HIS GIRL FRIEND’S CHILD.

23-YEAR-OLD TAYVON DAVIS WILL BE ARRAIGNED NEXT THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12TH, IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

DAVIS IS ALSO CHARGED WITH CHILD ENDANGERMENT RESULTING IN DEATH AND MULTIPLE ACTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE DAVIS WAS LIVING WITH HIS GIRLFRIEND IN THE SUMMER OF 2018, HELPING TO CARE FOR HER DAUGHTER.

HE TOOK THE 19 MONTH OLD GIRL TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL ON AUGUST 22ND AND SHE WAS TRANSFERRED TO AN OMAHA HOSPITAL WHERE SHE DIED ON AUGUST 25TH OF 2018.

AN AUTOPSY SHOWED THE GIRL HAD SEVERAL BLUNT FORCE INJURIES TO HER HEAD AND A KIDNEY AND HAD SUFFERED FRACTURES TO HER VERTEBRAE AND RIBS.

DAVIS REMAINS IN CUSTODY IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON ONE MILLION DOLLARS BOND.