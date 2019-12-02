TWO DEMOCRATS END PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGNS

Two Democratic presidential candidates have ended their campaigns.

Montana Governor Steve Bullock announced he’s dropping out, saying in a statement it’s become clear he won’t be able to break into the top tier of a crowded primary.

The two-term governor announced his candidacy in May and struggled to raise money and rise in the polls, qualifying for only one Democratic debate.

Retired Navy admiral and former congressman Joe Sestak is also calling off his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The 67-year-old Pennsylvania Democrat says in a statement that without the privilege of national press, it is unfair to ask others to continue making sacrifices.

Sestak made little impression with donors or other supporters and failed to qualify for any of the party-sponsored debates.

He recently completed a walk across New Hampshire to try to drum up interest in his campaign.

Photo of Steve Bullock provided