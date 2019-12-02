SAILER APPOINTED AS NEW IOWA DISTRICT COURT JUDGE

The Crawford County Attorney has been chosen to become a new district court judge in northwest Iowa.

Roger Sailer was appointed by Governor Kim Reynolds to serve as a judge in District 3B.

That district includes Woodbury, Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth and Sioux Counties.

Sailer is a native of Schleswig, Iowa and received his law degree from the Creighton University School of Law.

He fills the vacancy created by Governor Reynolds’s appointment of Judge Julie Schumacher to the Iowa Court of Appeals.